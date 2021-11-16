SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. SRAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76. SRAX has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $139.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SRAX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of SRAX worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

