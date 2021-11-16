Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

