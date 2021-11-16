Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.