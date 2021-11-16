ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $150.73 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

