Bank of America Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OTLY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 26.29.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.58. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 9.05 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.