Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.