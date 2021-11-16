Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.05.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.