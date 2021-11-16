Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

TSE:UNS opened at C$22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$22.35. The company has a market cap of C$936.33 million and a PE ratio of -36.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.41.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

