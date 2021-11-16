Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.46.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.43. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

