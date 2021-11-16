Citigroup Boosts Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $36.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.