Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the second quarter worth $152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $850,000.

DTOCU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

