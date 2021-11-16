Millennium Management LLC Takes $10.38 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

