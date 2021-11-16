Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Cormark (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.