GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of GP opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 6.42. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

