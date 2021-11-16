Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $659.73 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.98. The firm has a market cap of $314.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.