Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,235,111 shares of company stock worth $517,776,617. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

