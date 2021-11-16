Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
