Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.