Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,052 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8,239.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

