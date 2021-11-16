Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,939 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,837,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 705.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $183.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

