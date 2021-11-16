Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $284,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

