Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter worth $177,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

