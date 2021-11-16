Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,532 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Caesars Entertainment worth $34,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $81,801,000. Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,338,000 after buying an additional 555,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

