MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.