Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.85 Million in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,084,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIHU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $10,010,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $9,810,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,651,000.

NASDAQ SMIHU opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

