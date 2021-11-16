MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

