Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 47,297 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock worth $6,817,911. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

