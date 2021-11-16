Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,308 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

