Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,382 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

