Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,591 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $137,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $2,341,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $229,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

