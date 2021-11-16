Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE) Head-To-Head Contrast

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CAE alerts:

56.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.12 -$35.77 million $0.36 81.53 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.85

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 4 5 0 2.40 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAE presently has a consensus price target of $40.11, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 3.91% 7.57% 2.82% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CAE beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.