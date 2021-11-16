Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 13,389 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

