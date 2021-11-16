Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $73,000 Position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of UpHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UPH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:UPH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

