Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

