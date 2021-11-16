17,976 Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 57,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

