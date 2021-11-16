Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 24,144 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.44. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director David Proman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

