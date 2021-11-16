11,748 Shares in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.85. Polar Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 84.52% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

