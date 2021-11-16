Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $121,000 in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of APTS opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

