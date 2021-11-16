Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $132,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

