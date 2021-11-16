Paloma Partners Management Co Has $144,000 Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 4.47.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.