Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $179,000 in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $505.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

