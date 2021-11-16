Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $72.34.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

