29,326 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,874,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

