Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,484 shares of company stock worth $2,162,756 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.