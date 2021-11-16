Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

