$2.33 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $2.12. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 206.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 225.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

