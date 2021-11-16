Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

