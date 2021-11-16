Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.86 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $13.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

