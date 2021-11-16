Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 20,460 Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Shares of EDOC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.