Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,726,942,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.