Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 63,052 Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,989,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

