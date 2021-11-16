Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

